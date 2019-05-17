Canadian packaging company Chamber Pouch has announced the launch of its patented, dual-chamber Chamber Pouch design in the North American and global markets.

The new stand-up pouches from Chamber Pouch have been introduced after extensive design and 250 prototypes over two years.

The new product offers a unique, patented, dual-chamber capability that removes the biggest limitation of the stand-up pouch.

The product enables food and consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies to create new products, combinations and extensions and generate new brand value.

The company has begun sampling of the stand-up pouches to food, CPG and contract packaging companies.

Previously, stand-up pouches had transformed the grocery industry, as they replaced boxes, canisters and other outdated formats.

However, stand-up pouches faced the biggest challenge as they could not combine two or more products, until the introduction of the new stand-up pouch.

It offers a single, high-visibility/high-value package and the consumer can easily separate it into two, individual stand-up pouches. Each pouch will have its own closure and structure.

The new product can run on many modified horizontal filling machines, allowing companies to quickly introduce new products. Furthermore, the product has a short speed-to-market path for brands and contract packagers.

Chamber Pouch co-inventor Jeff Herrington said: “We love the stand-up pouch but realized its greatest weakness. We needed a two-chamber package for our sports nutrition business and went on a quest to re-invent the stand-up pouch.

“We believe this patented innovation will be a hit with brands, club stores, and most importantly, consumers.”

Chamber Pouch is one of the leading e-commerce and club store packaging formats, creating new product combinations for the high-growth channels.

Fit Foods president Jim McMahon said: “Chamber Pouch is a game-changer, and a tremendous advance in flexible packaging formats.

“Consumers will love the convenience and variety that this unique package delivers. Retailers love the strong visuals this patented format brings to our new and existing products.”

Chamber Pouch focuses on packaging innovation and concept development.