Clondalkin group company Chadwicks of Bury, a manufacturer of heat seal pre-cut lids, has developed its first transparent pre-cut lid for enhanced product appeal.

The ultra-clear lid is suitable for a wide variety of products and will seal to PP, PS and PET pots and containers.

Chadwicks sales and marketing director Alastair Bearman said: “A transparent lid offers the consumer a clear visual of the item they are about to purchase.

“It suggests freshness so is suited to food products, such as dips and deserts. Brands that want to show what is unique about a product, or have something that is visually appealing, for example confectionary or snacks can also benefit from the ultra-clear lid.

“The lids can either be unprinted or partially printed offering brands a versatile and cost-effective packaging solution, and there are no additional process changes required when sealing the lids to the pots or containers.”

Chadwicks has more than 50 years of experience in heat seal pre-cut lids and is the largest manufacturer in the UK. The company has the largest number of cutting presses and cutting tools in Europe and has developed a reputation for innovation and technical expertise.

Chadwicks is one of six companies operating throughout Europe under Clondalkin Group.

