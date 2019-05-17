UK-based corrugated packaging provider Cepac has collaborated with Manchester-based ShinDigger Brewing to create sustainable packaging for its full product range.

Shindiggers has replaced a tray and shrinkwrap combination with an innovative corrugated pack, taking environmental considerations to the forefront.

It has approached the independent corrugated packaging producer to develop a shelf-ready, sustainable product for the 12 packs of 440ml cans, with an option for 330ml.

The performance board construction utilizes FSC certified liners, combined with a click and close design and two top flaps. The structure prevents additional tape or glue with the pack design strengthening the packaging for transit.

Boxes have been designed for use on packaging lines with or without drying equipment and include moisture control ventilation features to protect the packed product.

The new packaging is expected to boost the brand’s growth and expansion whilst reducing impacts on the environment.

ShinDigger co-founder George Grant said: “Prior to working with Cepac, we were using tray and shrink packaging as well as taped boxes imported from China.

“The change to this new style of packaging fits well with our brand and appeals to ShinDigger customers, providing a high quality but sustainable packaging product for our beers.”

Cepac said that the new packaging design are capable of being fully recycled and reduces the overall energy levels used in the packing process, as shrink tunnel heat is no longer required.

In addition, the new packaging cuts down the time for pack assembly and also promotes greater production efficiency and increases output for the brewing company.

Cepac business development manager Jacqui McCarthy said: “The craft beer market in the UK is booming and in such a vibrant market place, it’s great to partner with innovative companies such as ShinDigger to create a high-quality, sustainable product that will stand out.

“Cepac has a wide, specialist product range and we focus upon working together with our clients’ own print, design and production options, producing tailored performance packaging solutions in combination with the highest quality print to maximize our customers’ pack presentation.

“Our range of processes and flexibility enables us to match the demands of the brewing industry, with the scale and scope to meet the needs of the client base.”