Catalent Pharma Solutions has announced an investment of around $14m to increase biologics packaging capabilities and capacity at its Indiana site in the US.

The biologics manufacturing facility, which is located in Bloomington is being expanded following the site’s twentieth commercial drug approval.

The 15,000ft² facility, which will include five new packaging suites and new quality control laboratory, is expected to be completed in February next year.

The installation and commissioning of new equipment at the facility will be carried out phase wise across the year.

The facility’s equipment includes semi-automated and fully-automated top loading cartoner, accessorized combination syringe assembly machine, automated auto-injector assembly machine and two semi-automatic visual inspection machines.

Catalent’s investment will help enhance existing capabilities to meet current and future market demand, in addition to offering customers with advanced automated packaging solutions.

The auto-injector and accessorized syringe assembly machines will help improve compliance and safety for health care providers who administer injections.

The expansion project is expected to create around 36 new jobs at the site, which was acquired by the company last year.

With 900 staff, the 875,000ft² Bloomington biologics development and manufacturing facility is specialized in sterile formulation, biomanufacturing and drug product fill/finish capacity across liquid and lyophilized vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges.

Catalent biologics drug product business general manager and vice president Cory Lewis said: “This significant investment is due in a large part to Catalent’s extensive expertise in helping customers successfully navigate all stages of development and gain commercial approval for their drug products.

“The packaging expansion will further enhance our comprehensive end-to-end offering for clinical and commercial customers, complementing the services that Catalent Biologics provides, including cell line development, biologics analytical, biomanufacturing, antibody-drug conjugate development, drug product fill/finish, and clinical supply services.”

Last month, Catalent announced that work related to expansion of primary packaging capabilities at its Chinese clinical facility in Shanghai is slated to be completed by the end of this year.

Based in Somerset of New Jersey, Catalent provides advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics and consumer health products.