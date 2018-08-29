Cascades to shut down two corrugated sheet plants in Ontario, Canada

Green packaging and tissue products manufacturer Cascades has unveiled plans to shut down two sheet plants in Ontario, Canada.

The company will close sheet plants in Barrie (Jellco) and Peterborough, as part of its strategy to reorganize and advance its corrugated packaging platform in Ontario.

The facilities are expected to be closed by the end of this year, and will have impact on around 65 employees.

Cascades noted that it is making the announcement in advance to reduce the impact on employees and initiate efforts to relocate most of the affected employees to other business units.

The company will also assist employees who are not relocated to other plants with an alternative employment.

Cascades containerboard packaging president and chief operating officer Charles Malo said: “We are announcing today that production from the Barrie and Peterborough plants will gradually be redeployed to our other facilities in Ontario.

“This decision will enable us to better align our existing production capacity and to improve service for our valued customers.”

Established in 1964, Cascades is engaged in the production, converting and marketing of packaging and tissue products, which are composed of recycled fibres.

With around 11,000 women and men employees, the company operates more than 90 production units in North America and Europe.

Cascades is specialized in providing industrial, commercial and food packaging products. Some of its food packaging products include whole chicken tray, polystyrene trays, Atmosphere packaging and antifoam packaging.

The company also produces a range of paper products that can be used to create a multitude of combinations to obtain the desired type of corrugated product.

Its laminated paperboard containers can be used for extreme storage conditions or high-pressure water jets.

In July this year, Cascades acquired the White Birch, Bear Island newsprint manufacturing facility in Virginia, US for $34.2m.

The company also announced plans to invest $275m to reconfigure the newsprint paper machine located at the site to produce high quality recycled lightweight linerboard and medium for the North American market.