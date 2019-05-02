Cascades Sonoco, a joint venture of Cascades and Sonoco Products Company, has opened an expanded facility in Birmingham, Alabama, US.

The expansion, including the new production line for eco-friendly packaging, has entailed an investment of $17m, said Cascades.

The expanded facility can now be used for the production of water-based functional coating solution to create recyclable, repulpable and compostable containers.

Through using the firm’s FlexShield, FluteSHIELD and SurfSHIELD water-based coating technology, the new advanced equipment will involve in the production of 50,000 tons of coated paper and paperboard.

Cascades said that the water-based functional and barrier coatings are designed to replace the non-compostable applications traditionally used in the design of folding carton take-out containers. The coatings will also help avoid the use of wax used in the corrugated industry

Cascades president and CEO Mario Plourde said: “Located in a strategically important region of the United States with the highest demographic growth and close to boxboard and containerboard manufacturing plants, this Cascades Sonoco investment in water-based coating solutions allows us to offer a greener alternative to our customers so that they, in turn, can meet the needs of the most discerning consumers when it comes to the environment.”

The new production line is said to add to the diversity of the products provided by the Cascades Sonoco facility in Birmingham, which has a core business of manufacturing roll headers and roll wraps for the pulp and paper industry.

Birmingham facility currently employs around 75 workers, while the new machine will create additional 20 long-term jobs.

Sonoco president and CEO Rob Tiede said: “This technology is the result of listening to our customers, listening to consumers, listening to the marketplace, then working to create something that solves a problem and fills a need.”

With over 90 production units in North America and Europe, Cascades provides sustainable and value-added solutions for packaging, hygiene and recovery requirements.

Sonoco provides a range of consumer packaging, industrial products, protective packaging, and displays and packaging supply chain services to its customers.