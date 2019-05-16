Italian firm Toscotec has been selected by cardboard producer Cartiera Marchigiana to completely rebuild the dryer section of its paper machine (PM1) at Montelupone, Macerata, Italy.

Cartiera Marchigiana is a manufacturer of chipboard in sheets and laminated and printed cardboard. It has reported a total production capacity of 23,386 tons of cardboard in 2018.

The new contract follows a recently order for Toscotec for a turnkey rebuild project by Cartiera Cama, which has the same ownership of Cartiera Marchigiana.

Toscotec said that the TT SteelDryer technology will boost PM1’s drying capacity and efficiency while retaining the paper machine’s length.

Cartiera Marchigiana CEO Davide Bettanti said: “Both for Cartiera Cama and for Cartiera Marchigiana we were looking to invest in the best available technology, because we rely on technological innovation to reduce the environmental impact of our mills.

“We placed two major orders together for our two production bases, because we want to ensure the same product innovation and quality upgrade across our mills, to ensure the flexibility we need to satisfy the demands of the market.

“Our expansion, in terms of production increase, must also go hand in hand with the rationalization of our energy consumption and with a significant efficiency boost. We have high expectations for the outcome of Toscotec’s rebuilds.”

Under the new order, Toscotec will be responsible for the supply of several dryer batteries and 23 TT SteelDryers, which are designed for an operating steam pressure of 10 barg, featuring bearing housings, steam fits and turbulence bars.

The firm will also provide stretchers, guides, doctors, canvas rolls and walkways, as well as an overhaul of the mechanical drives.

The service package comprises onsite erection, supervision, commissioning and start-up assistance.

Toscotec P&B sales head Enrico Fazio said: “We are very pleased about this second order. Just like we are doing for Cartiera Cama, also for Cartiera Marchigiana we will design and implement the best solution, in order to deliver on the mill’s plans of production increase and energy use optimization.”

Toscotec plans to deliver the rebuild project in two phases, from July 2019 through December 2019.

With a reel trim of 2,340mm, the PM1 is capable of producing core board and carton board from 650 to 1,200gsm, using 100% waste paper.