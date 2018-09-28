Carey Color, an Ohio based digital imaging and prepress packaging operation, has installed a new limited edition Kodak Flexcel NX Wide 5080 system.

The company marked the occasion by recognizing its customers and employees at their production facility in Ohio, where they unveiled the custom designed machine, the first ‘limited edition’ system sold in the US.

The installation expands Carey Color’s commitment to Flexo, which began with their initial investment over seven years ago when the company installed their first Kodak Flexcel Direct System.

Carey Color president Gary Moravcik said: “Ever since we adopted Kodak technology, the quality has been superior, creating print results that have been nothing short of phenomenal for our customers.

“This latest investment allows us to support our continued growth and we are able to now offer our customers two top quality options, for both in-the-round and flat plates.”

He added, “When you couple the in-the-round advantages of FLEXCEL Direct with the FLEXCEL NX System’s ability to deliver high-performing, consistent plates that drive on-press efficiencies for our clients while maintaining outstanding quality, KODAK FLEXCEL has given us a real edge in the market. With the addition of our new ‘limited edition’ FLEXCEL NX Wide 5080 System, we’re thrilled to be able to extend all these benefits to our customers.”

The limited edition range was introduced to mark the 10-year anniversary of the introduction of Kodak’s groundbreaking FLEXCEL NX technology.

The FLEXCEL NX Wide 5080 System allows users to maximize plate making productivity and minimize waste and to bring all the benefits of the KODAK FLEXCEL NX System to print applications with larger form size requirements.

The exceptional image reproduction, print contrast and high densities delivered by FLEXCEL NX Plates allow prepress service providers and converters to compete for business traditionally beyond the capabilities of flexo, enabling print buyers to take advantage of both the flexibility and cost-effectiveness of flexo and the quality they would typically expect from offset, gravure or digital printing.

Source: Company Press Release