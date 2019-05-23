CarbonLITE Industries, a recycler and provider of post-consumer PET, has introduced new 100% post-consumer ocean diverted plastic.

The new post-consumer ocean diverted plastic has been developed to replace virgin materials for food, beverage, and cosmetic applications.

CarbonLITE’s new material will help reduce ocean plastics, in addition to decreasing the amount of virgin material produced.

CarbonLITE Industries resin sales and brand partnerships director Jason Farahnik said: “Plastic pollution in the ocean is impacting animal health and our food chain, and must be urgently addressed.

“Our team worked diligently with experts to source and provide a statistically meaningful supply of certified ocean-diverted plastic so our customers can be part of the solution.”

CarbonLITE is the owner of PinnPACK Packaging, a sustainable food packaging company based in southern California.

PinnPACK will help CarbonLITE to introduce the new grade of ocean diverted plastic in a vertically integrated enterprise.

PinnPACK president Ira Maroofian said: “We are excited to lead this effort and be among the first thermoforming companies to offer food packaging from ocean-diverted plastic.”

Through turning used PET bottles into new PET bottles and products, recycling will help conserve virgin resources and reduce landfill, as well as capitalize on the energy already invested in making existing plastic products.

CarbonLITE, which focuses on closed loop and bottle-to-bottle recycling, recycles more than four billion beverage containers per annum at its facilities in California and Texas.

The third facility is under development in Pennsylvania, which will help the company to increase its capacity to over six billion bottles per annum.

In February this year, Bulk Handling System (BHS) secured a contract to provide front-end recycling system for new rPET facility in Lehigh Valley of Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania facility will hold capacity to produce 80 million pounds of rPET pellets per year with the BHS system.

The installation activities at the new plant are slated to be completed by the end of the fourth quarter of this year and the plant is expected to be fully operational in 2020.