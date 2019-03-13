CaniBrands, a consumer packaged goods company entering the US cannabis and hemp CBD markets, partners with Sonder to establish a Center of Excellence for inhalable products in Santa Rosa, California.

Sonder’s brand, with amazing packaging and shelf appeal, has a passionate following with the ‘Culture Makers’ of our time. Designers, artists, foodies, seekers and explorers are loyal to their brands, and Sonder is an authentic voice that speaks to this cultural movement. Sonder’s premium, sun-grown, sustainable, 100% pesticide and additive-free cannabis oil concentrate is available in pre-filled industry leading vape cartridges.

Sonder sources their cannabis from their family-owned farm and a state-licenced supply chain, growing cannabis in an ideal terroir: The Emerald Triangle (Mendocino County). Sonder will extract and manufacture products in a strategically located 3,000 sq. ft. facility in Santa Rosa, California. This new Center of Excellence will develop and manufacture superior inhalable products for the CaniBrands family of brands using cutting edge CO2 extraction technology. This COE will also support the Can-i-Sleep, Can-i-Buzz and OMG Farms inhalable product lines.

Sonder is led by award-winning branding specialists Faun Chapin and M. Paradise who are passionate about connecting people through cannabis and creativity. Faun holds a masters in design from Yale and both she and M. spent nearly a decade working for the best New York City advertising and creative agencies.

“Brand building is not an afterthought but core to the entire business plan,” M. Paradise, Co-Founder of Sonder.

Faun Chapin, Co-Founder of Sonder, “Our mission at Sonder is to build a premium cannabis lifestyle brand for culture makers in California by connecting people through creativity and cannabis. We are thrilled to partner with CaniBrands to scale our vision and reach a broader audience.”

This represents CaniBrands’ second acquisition of 2019, starting with OMG Farms which became official February 9th, 2019 and provided access to the California cannabis market through state licensing, supply chain, and distribution.

Chris Lord, CEO of CaniBrands, says “Sonder is a greatly sought after brand. With a combined 35 years of experience in the branding and design world, Faun and M. are innovative leaders in the cannabis space and can bring meaningful and remarkable brand-building expertise to the partnership and innovative choice offerings to the discerning consumer. The brand has an amazing following and we are beyond excited to support them.”

“Sonder is a labor of love; a reflection of lives spent as makers who seek to delight and inspire a sense of wonder in the world,” M. Paradise, Co-Founder of Sonder.

Source: Company Press Release.