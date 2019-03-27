Small molecule company Cambrex has said that it will increase the liquid packaging capacity at its Mirabel site in Québec, Canada.

Cambrex will add a new cGMP packaging line and new filler on the existing packaging line to double the liquid packaging capacity and weekly output at the Mirabel facility.

The monthly capacity will be 1.2 million bottles by June this year, as compared to around 600,000 bottles per month.

Cambrex’s new cGMP liquid packaging line enables to use two fillers, including XP and non-XP, in parallel with process development to support commercial production. It will also provide flexibility to accommodate ethanol and isopropanol-based solutions, aqueous solutions, lotions or suspensions.

Cambrex has also installed a new vision system for online serialization.

The new cGMP packaging line is connected to the existing storage tank to fill solution and suspension. It is also linked to the explosion proof ratings tanks for filling solutions containing 100% alcohol or peroxide.

The next-generation automatic inline and high precision filler machine are expected to be operational by June this year.

Cambrex Mirabel vice president and general manager Maryse Laliberte said: “This investment effectively doubles the liquid packaging capacity and weekly output at the site, while improving production cycle time and providing greater flexibility to customers.

“By operating multiple liquid packaging lines that utilize the same technology, we are able to improve reaction times for our customers’ specific requirements and to support unexpected increases in demand.”

In September 2018, Cambrex acquired the 226,000ft² Montreal facility, which is formerly part of Halo Pharma.

The company is using the facility for the formulation development and finished dosage manufacturing services.

It holds capacity to accommodate a range of solid and liquid drug product dosage forms, including suspensions and solutions, non-sterile, semi-solids, lotions, creams, ointments and suppositories.

With high volume and small batch manufacturing capabilities, the facility also provides different packaging services for bottles, tubes and cartons.

Cambrex offers drug substance, drug product and analytical services across the entire drug lifecycle. Its drug substance technologies and capabilities comprise of biocatalysis, continuous flow, controlled substances, solid state science, material characterization and highly potent APIs.