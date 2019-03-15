C-P Flexible Packaging has acquired US-based custom plastic manufacturing and printing solutions provider Flexo Transparent from Orix ORIX Mezzanine & Private Equity and Sidereal Capital Group for an undisclosed sum.

Based in Buffalo of New York, Flexo Transparent supplies flexible plastic packaging products to the consumer retail customers. As per terms of the deal, Flexo Transparent will hold current management.

Flexo Transparent president Brian Mabry said: “Since my father took ownership of the company in 1987, we have been providing our customers with outstanding service and quality packaging. I’m very proud of our team and all that we have accomplished over the years.”

Flexo Transparent, which uses an advanced cold seal technology, produces products such as rollstock film, wicketed bags, pouches and stretch sleeves.

The firm produces hot food stand-up pouch packaging bags that can be used for rotisserie chicken, turkey, ham and ribs.

Flexo Transparent also produces custom bag with pressure sensitive label (PSL) in-line adhesion, custom-bag with tear-away added value coupon, header bags, re-sealable and re-closable zipper bags.

C-P Flexible Packaging president and CEO Mike Hoffman said: “Flexo Transparent is a terrific strategic fit for our company as we expand across the Northeast and aim to penetrate attractive new end markets.

“We look forward to leveraging Flexo Transparent’s innovative manufacturing platform and strong team that routinely delivers quality, service, and package solutions, as we continue to execute on our strategy. I am thrilled to welcome the Flexo employees to the C-P team.”

C-P Flexible Packaging is a portfolio company of New York-based private investment firm First Atlantic Capital.

Established in 1959, C-P Flexible Packaging serves customers in the food and consumer end-markets.

With primary focus on snacks, baked goods, confections and household chemicals, the company supplies converted and printed rollstock, stretch and shrink sleeves, and pouches to blue chip customers on a regional and national basis.

First Atlantic Capital’s major investments in the packaging industry comprise of Berry Plastics, Ranpak, Captive Plastics, Resource Label Group, in addition to C-P Flexible Packaging.