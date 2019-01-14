Bud Light, a premium light lager from Anheuser-Busch, has become the first US beer to include details for ingredients and serving facts directly on packaging.

Bud Light has unveiled a new secondary packaging design that will be available at stores in the US from February 2019.

Anheuser-Busch’s light lager is provided with on-pack ingredient label to provide more information about the product to the beer drinkers.

The new packaging will provide information regarding serving size, calories, total fat, saturated fat, trans fat, carbohydrates, sugars and protein, in addition to listing the ingredients.

The brewmasters use four essential ingredients such as hops, barley, water and rice to brew Bud Light.

Bud Light marketing vice president Andy Goeler said: “While ingredient labels are not required, consumers deserve to know more about their beer. We brew Bud Light with the finest ingredients and we’re happy to proudly display them on our packaging.

“When people walk through a store, they are used to seeing ingredient labels on products in every aisle, except for the beer, wine and spirits aisle.

“As the lead brand in the category, we believe increasing on-pack transparency will benefit the entire beer category and provide our consumers with the information they expect to see.”

Launched in 1982, Bud Light is brewed using a blend of premium aroma hop varieties that include both American-grown and imported, and combination of barley malts and rice.

The light-bodied beer is said to deliver a fresh and subtle hop aroma, delicate malt sweetness and crisp finish.

In August 2017, Anheuser-Busch announced new packaging for Bud Light, which is provided in both cans and aluminum bottles.

Anheuser-Busch developed 28 new designs to help fans support their 28 (National Football League) NFL teams across the US. The company also provided a special 36-pack, which represents all 32 NFL teams.

The team can and aluminum bottle design features each team logo and catch phrase or rallying cry for each NFL franchise. In addition, each can is provided with Snapcod that helps consumers to take a photo of them using Snapchat.