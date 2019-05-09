Bridger Packaging, a UK-based manufacturer of cartonboard packaging, has purchased two Bobst machines to increase capacity and drive efficiency.

The firm has invested in a folder-gluer VISIONFOLD 110 A2 and a die-cutter NOVACUT 106 E Autoplaten from Bobst for installation at its Letchworth facility in Hertfordshire, England.

Bridger Packaging provides cartonboard packaging to meet the requirements including specialist stand-out constructional design, bespoke solutions, litho and digital printing combined with detailed and complex on-pack features.

The company serves a wide range of sectors including food & drink, luxury gift, home & garden, healthcare and automotive.

The investment in the new Bobst machines is a part of Bridger Packaging’s effort to enhance its capacity and flexibility for its customer base, while ensuring optimized production line for increased efficiency and productivity.

Bridger Packaging managing director Lawrence Bridger said: “With brands, retailers and consumers alike looking for sustainability-minded packaging solutions, the demand for cartonboard is continuously increasing.

“Alongside this, brands and retailers require bespoke packaging that responds to consumer demands, often at short notice, so there is a definite need for optimum speed and flexibility.

“We were therefore seeking to invest in our production capabilities with machines that allow us to drive efficiency, whilst continuing to deliver the top-quality, highly creative work we are known for.

“The two BOBST machines provide us with the enhanced efficiency and capacity we required, allowing us to go above and beyond for our customers, even at short notice.”

The Bobst VISIONFOLD 110 A2 machine is designed to deliver enhanced smooth and accurate folding, regardless of size, substrate and run speed.

Bobst said in a statement: “Its ease of set up and effortless repeatability means it delivers the same flawless quality each time a job is run.”

The NOVACUT 106 E Autoplaten machine, which can process 8,000 sheets per hour, is capable of offering high precision cutting and reduces manual intervention requirement.

Additionally, the machine increases efficiency along the processing line, while ensuring consistent quality to optimize the return on investment.