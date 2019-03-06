Brenntag, the global market leader in chemical distribution, announced the acquisition of New England Resins & Pigments Corporation (NERP), a regional distributor of specialty chemicals and packaging solutions with commercial operations predominantly in the New England states.

The company registered as NERP Holding and headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts, US, services mainly the coatings and constructions, adhesives and other specialty industries.

Markus Klaehn, Member of the Management Board of Brenntag Group and CEO Brenntag North America: “The acquisition supports our ongoing growth in Specialties and complements our presence in New England as a strong and reliable distribution partner of the industry.”

NERP’s specialty chemicals portfolio includes color pigments, functional minerals and resins and additives. Anthony Gerace, Brenntag Group’s Managing Director Mergers & Acquisitions: “NERP allows us to expand our regional specialty chemical portfolio and bolsters Brenntag’s existing Material Science business and technical sales presence in New England and the border states. It also strengthens our distribution footprint and facilitates new and stronger relationships with our specialty chemical partners.”

Joe O’Connor, President NERP: “NERP is thrilled to be joining Brenntag Specialties. The additional resources and expanded product offerings will allow NERP to bring greater value to our customers and will provide exceptional growth opportunities to our employees and principals. Our ability to provide a superior technical and customer service experience will be greatly enhanced.”

The acquired business generated sales of 28.6 million USD in the financial year 2018.

Source: Company Press Release.