France-based Breger Centre, a subsidiary of the Brodart Packaging Group, has purchased and commissioned Bobst’s new Registron S 6100 D register system on the rotogravure machine.

Breger Centre prints flexible packaging using rotogravure printing for the food industry and phytosanitary packaging markets. It delivers both packaging on rolls and ready-to-use bags.

Bobst said that Breger had installed the new colour register system in mid-2018 as a finishing touch following an upgrade of the Bobst 8-color rotogravure machine installed at the Maillot site.

Breger Centre site director Benoit Charpentier said: “Breger Centre is committed to a global approach that aims to provide a safe, high-quality product manufactured in an environment in which the risks are identified and managed.”

Capable of enabling very precise longitudinal and lateral colour register, the Bobst Registron S 6100 D system is designed to measure variations in web elongation.

Charpentier added: “The recent acquisition of BOBST’s new Registron S 6100 D register system is perfectly in line with the high-quality printing approach that has been anchored in the Group’s history for over 100 years.”

The system also takes preventive action to avoid spread of register errors, even detecting the smallest of defects, Bobst said.

Charpentier said: “We had previously already had a BOBST Registron 4100 and going for a Registron from the same manufacturer meant that our operators would be able to get to grips with the system quickly.

“Furthermore, the working comfort of the EasyStart and AutoTrack technologies on the Registron S 6100 D appealed to us.”

The system is designed to offer EasyStart and AutoTrack functions for operators. The EasyStart technology automatically ensures the research of the register marks and the switching of the control units in automatic mode.

The AutoTrack technology eliminates the need for operators to move the position of the cells, to compensate web movements after a reel change or a speed variation, during the production of a job.

Charpentier said: “Since our new Registron has been installed, we have noticed a 13% improvement in start-up waste.

“We have saved several thousand m² of film in just three months.”