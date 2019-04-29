Biopolymer and resin manufacturer Braskem has introduced four new recyclable resins for the rigid packaging segment of chemical and agrochemical products.

The new products are part of the Braskem Rigeo family, a brand introduced in 2017 to consolidate the firm’s portfolio in rigid polyethylenes.

The new products, which are in line with the firm’s commitment to the Circular Economy, have been exhibited at the Feiplastic 2019, a Latin American plastic trade fair that held from 22 to 26 April.

Braskem’s new solutions comprise of two resins for making plastic containers, which can be used for transportation and storage of chemicals and pesticides.

The solutions have been developed to meet industry’s major requirements, including stiffness, impact strength and chemical resistance.

Braskem has also introduced resins for making drums and internal bulk containers (IBCS), which can be used for transportation and storage of fluids and materials in bulk in large volumes ranging from 200 to 1,000 liters.

Braskem said that the new resins provide better performance in terms of chemical impact and resistance without foregoing stiffness and stacking capacity, as well as all products are 100% recyclable.

Braskem polyethylene application engineering manager Júlio Lottermann said: “In terms of packaging, the chemical and agrochemical market is highly demanding. Our priority always has been to deliver products that prioritize safety, but we also strive to offer our clients the possibility of innovating and standing apart in their market segment.

“The company is focused on driving the transformation from the Linear Economy to the Circular Economy, which considers sustainability in each phase of the production cycle.

“We’re attentive to market trends in Brazil and the world from the standpoint of industry demands, specifications and needs, while also taking into account the need to be increasingly efficient in terms of sustainability.”

In December 2018, the company also launched first polyethylene resin grade of the Maxio family, HDPE HD4601U, which supports higher productivity and savings on inputs.

The new resin provides lower energy consumption and higher productivity, with a focus on the construction, infrastructure and agriculture sectors.