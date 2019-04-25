Brazilian petrochemical company Braskem has partnered with packaging firm Antilhas Flexíveis to develop monomaterial stand-up pouch packaging for cosmetics and food industries.

Made from a single raw material, the new packaging supports the circular economy concept by facilitating recycling while material picking process.

Braskem polyethylene market development manager Yuri Tomina said: “The transformation from the Linear Economy to the Circular Economy will demand developments such as this packaging, which considered sustainability in each phase of its production cycle.

“We’re excited to present this solution during Feiplastic to show that technology is a major ally in the development of products that facilitate recycling while remaining competitive.”

The product development is a part of Braskem’s commitment to Circular Economy by promoting a sustainable cycle in the plastics chain.

As part of the effort, the firm seeks to work with partners to design products which could increase the efficiency of plastics recycling and the material’s return to the chain.

In November 2018, Braskem has made commitment to have all plastic packaging reused, recycled or recovered by 2040.

Braskem polyethylene market development team specialist Fabio Sant’ana said: “Made entirely from polyethylene, the product is highly recyclable because it is not made from a mix of raw materials.

“Its recycling creates a post-consumer resin of higher quality that consequently has a broader market of potential applications.”

The Antilhas-patented EB curing technology is used for external printing process to ensure enhanced print quality with the same gloss as laminated materials, as well as to handle external finishing’s with sensory appeal.

Antilhas Flexíveis executive manager Rodrigo Massini said: “The technology features other benefits, such as a process that enables reductions of up to 50% in electricity consumption without compromising the color quality or gloss of the final material, and reductions of up to 95% in volatile organic compounds, which reduces greenhouse gas emissions.”

The new stand-up pouch packaging is showcased at the Feiplastic 2019, which is being held from 22-26 April at Expo Center Norte, in São Paulo city, Brazil.

Sant’ana added: “We’re thrilled to be showcasing this complete solution to our clients, which includes demonstrations of this technological development applied to solutions and the quality of the post-consumer products resulting from this innovation.”