UK-based Boxes and Packaging (Leicester) has purchased and commissioned Eterna’s flat bed die cutter to boost production capacity and efficiencies.

Installed by UK-based packaging machinery firm M & K Trading at an undisclosed facility, the Eterna PE1620SA-Extra machine will replace an old machine, which had completed its operational lifespan.

The new machine features improved efficiencies in terms of setting times and production capabilities, Boxes and Packaging (Leicester) said.

Boxes and Packaging (Leicester) managing director Gregor Troup said: “This was an ideal substitute for us with minimal disruption before and during installation, and maximum impact delivered thereafter ensuring we could continue to run the site as normal.

“It took a little less than a week to install and commission the machine; then we were up and running with staff able to implement their training and discover the full capabilities of the machine.”

The new machine is also expected to assist Boxes and Packaging (Leicester) in giving extra capacity to integrate into future growth plans for the site.

The machine is designed to handle a maximum sheet size of 1180mm x 1600mm. It can also support the core business of Leicester customers, the firm noted.

Gregor added: “This is a great time for the team at Leicester who have been superb during the transitional period and our operators are very much looking forward to working on a machine that is so up to date in its technologies.

“This machine will form a core part of our business operations and is a welcome investment in our ongoing growth and development.”

Boxes and Packaging offers sheet plant network. It manufactures and designs bespoke corrugated packaging solutions and in-house printing, as well as a range of ancillary packaging products to its customers. The firm currently operates 12 manufacturing facilities across the UK.

Eterna, which is part of the Bobst Group, offers complete lines of flat bed die-cutting machines, foil stamping machines as well as folder gluing machines in all sizes.

Employing 448 people, Eterna operates 45,000m² of modern manufacturing space.