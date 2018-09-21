Bosch Packaging Technology, a provider of packaging solutions for pharmaceuticals, food, and confectionery industries, has unveiled new Sigpack HML horizontal flow wrapping machine for safe packaging of pharmaceutical products.

The Sigpack HML machine allows hermetically packaging for products including blow-fill-seal vial cards, blisters and several medical technology products like pens and inhalers.

The machine, which can manufacture both small and large batches, has an output of up to 350 sealed packages per minute.

Based on the required output volume, the film reels can either be modified manually during short machine stops or by using a splicer.

The old and new films can be connected by using the enhanced splicer fully automatic to prevent disturbances at the film former.

A transport chain is used to deliver the products to the flow wrapping machine. The transverse and longitudinal film sealing leverages the Longdwell heat sealing technology, ensuring an extra-long sealing time, which leads to guaranteed tightly sealed seams for optimal protection for pharmaceutical products.

Users can open the sealing rolls utilized for horizontal wrapping from both sides, avoiding the film from coming into contact with the heated sealing rolls. It also prevents the film from being damaged during machine downtime.

The cover plates at the sealing station can be cooled for specific temperature-sensitive products.

Users can gently pack heat-sensitive products using the Sigpack HML machine, which is also available with ultrasonic sealing.

The Sigpack HML can be incorporated with options such as the no gap no seal function for further product protection.

Bosch Packaging Technology product manager Rolf Steinemann said: “Thanks to its compact size, the Sigpack HML can be optimally employed even where space is limited.

“The machine not only can seamlessly be integrated into their lines, it is also suited as an excellent stand-alone solution. This means customers benefit from even greater flexibility in the packaging process.”

Bosch said based on its systems competence, the Sigpack HML can be combined with other equipment such as cartoning machines as well as track and trace systems for better traceability of the packaged products.