Spend management firm Jaggaer has secured a contract to manage logistics and procurement processes of Germany-based Bosch Packaging Technology.

Based in Waiblingen, Bosch Packaging Technology provides process and packaging technology for the customers in the pharmaceuticals, food and confectionery industries.

With around 6,300 associates, Bosch Packaging Technology has more than 30 locations in over 15 countries across the globe.

In mid-2018, Bosch Group announced that it decided to find a buyer for its packaging technology division and preparations for the sale running as planned.

Bosch Packaging Technology has planned a substitute solution for its existing logistics and procurement platforms during the course of these preparations.

The new solution will act as the basis for the firm’s digitalization strategy, in addition to enabling higher degree of transparency across all sites of the worldwide procurement organization.

The all-in-one direct spend management solution of Jaggaer for industries is comprised of advanced modules for SRM, SCM and logistics.

Jaggaer will serve as an umbrella solution for easy and seamless ERP integration, enabling to increase efficiency and visibility across all of the firm’s procurement processes.

Bosch Packaging Technology purchasing and logistics head Oliver Merle said: “Jaggaer solutions provide a profound basis for implementing our digitalization roadmap. By using Jaggaer’s state-of-the art technology, we have the opportunity to re-engineer and standardize our processes.

“Jaggaer’s globally recognized expertise in spend management in the machine building industry and their in-depth knowledge of the industry’s procurement requirements and processes was a deciding factor in our decision.”

JAGGAERONE spend management platform provides complete SaaS-based source to pay eProcurement solutions with advanced spend analytics, sourcing, supplier management, contract lifecycle management, savings tracking and intelligent workflow capabilities.

With more than 2,000 customers connected to a network of 3.7 million suppliers in 70 countries, Jaggaer operates through offices North America, Latin America, Europe, the UK, Australia, Asia and the Middle East.

The company provides its solution suites to the manufacturing, education, health care, retail, consumer package goods, logistics, construction, utilities companies and public service organizations.