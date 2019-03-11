Bosch Packaging Technology has introduced new Pack 403 fully-automated horizontal flow wrapper for customers in the European and Asian markets.

Pack 403, which is a successor of the Pack 401, is a narrow machine that can be used for wrapping bars and biscuits, chocolate, cookies and crackers.

The new is provided with removable discharge belt, cross-seal and fin seal units and an advanced user-centered design.

Bosch’s new wrapper can produce up to 800 packages per minute at a film speed of 90m, and it is supported by pack styles such as pillow, gusseted and easy-to-open packs.

The system has clear signage, instructive decals and setting scales on each component, which allows changeovers between products, and minimize waste and downtime caused by trial-and-error adjustments.

The cantilevered discharge belt will help reject faulty packages and automatically eject with the support of compressed air. Its film tower features an easy-to-adjust pivot arm and sequentially numbered film rollers for easy film threading.

Bosch Packaging Technology Netherlands product manager Fransien de Ruijter said: “Our new Pack 403 offers mid- to large-sized manufacturers a fully-automated packaging solution that is exceptionally easy to operate, clean and maintain. This minimizes downtime and increases Overall Equipment Effectiveness.”

Bosch’s new system is also provided with an automatic film splicer with clear instructions for fast and smooth film changes without stopping machine.

The system’s servo-driven power feed roller will optimize film tension and tracking, while new fin seal unit includes pressure-controlled fin wheels to adjust the machine when running a variety of products with different films.

The system also includes air and fork gusseting for gusseted packages, while mechanically driven overhead is provided to tighten the package seals on the discharge belt station.

Bosch will showcase the Pack 403 wrapper at ProPak Asia event in Bangkok of Thailand, which will be held for 12 to 15 June. It will also be exhibited at the FachPack event in Nuremberg of Germany, which will be held from 24 to 26 September.

Ruijter further added: “Operators are now able to remove the fin fold-over unit without tools and have full access to the cutting head area for cleaning and maintenance, which increases OEE.”