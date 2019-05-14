Italy-based pharma packaging manufacturer Bormioli Pharma has introduced its first pharma-grade sustainable plastic packaging solution.

Bormioli Pharma has developed a new bottle by using 100% pharma-grade rPET, which delivers the same performances similar to virgin counterpart PET, helping to create customized solution as per the customer requirements.

The bottle, which is also suitable for food contact applications, features better transparency, low levels of contamination, physical and mechanical properties similar to virgin PET.

As part of its sustainable efforts, the company is said to promote the first green plastic solutions compliant with the European Pharmacopoeia.

Bormioli has also developed cups and spoons with food-grade PLA, which can be fully degraded within 60 days in industrial compost facilities.

The company aims to secure pharma-grade certification by 2023 for a range of solutions, which are currently used in the nutraceutical and cosmetics industry.

The products will include green polyethylene containers produced by using 100% bio-based plastic and BioPET bottles that contain up to 30% of material pooled from renewable sources.

As part of its 2020-2023 strategic plan, Bormioli intends to increase the use of recycled materials from 2% to 30% across its packaging solutions.

The company is also planning to replace single-use packaging with fully biodegradable solutions and enhance energy saving in production with new plastic injection machines, plant lighting and glass furnaces.

Bormioli Pharma product strategy and planning head Fabio Silvestri said: “Sustainability is a hot topic on the public agenda, but it is still not considered a requirement by the pharma industry.

“We are pioneers in this matter and we aim to promote sustainability throughout the pharma value chain, partnering with companies to develop sustainable programs as well as customized and compliant solutions with an open innovation approach.”

Bormioli Pharma supplies integrated glass and plastic containers, closures, and packaging accessories to the customers in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical markets. With more than 900 employees, the company produces 5.5 billion pieces in glass and plastic.