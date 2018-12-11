Thermoplastics resins distributor M. Holland Company has been selected by Austria-based polyolefins producer Borealis to be its distributor in North America.

Under the agreement, M. Holland will distribute filled polypropylene (PP) from Borealis’ new PP compounding facility in Taylorsville, North Carolina, as well as imported PP, polyethylene (PE), and Queo polyolefin plastomers and elastomers (POP/POE).

The new agreement supports both companies’ strategy and focused approach for continued growth in target markets and offers M. Holland’s clients greater material selection and enhanced supply chain security

Holland’s president and CEO Ed Holland said: “Our Business Development Group at M. Holland is ideally positioned to support Borealis’ market strategies in North America.

“Borealis has a wide range of best-in-class materials that will greatly enhance our product offering for our clients.”

Holland announced the formation of its Business Development Group in October 2016 to coordinate sales and sourcing strategies in specific target markets. The Group includes market development teams focused on automotive, film and flexible packaging, color and compounding, wire and cable, healthcare, rotational molding, and 3D printing markets.

John Webster, Borealis’ head of sales indirect added, “Borealis has a rigorous selection process for the appointment of its distributors. From the broad field of candidates, we concluded that M. Holland shares both our core values and our strategic direction.

“Delivering on our growth ambition in North America as well as in specific end-use markets is a priority for Borealis. We are extremely happy to be working with M. Holland to help us meet these important business objectives.”

Source: Company Press Release