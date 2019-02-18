JBS-owned Bordon, which offers preserved foods in the Brazilian Northeast region, is set to relaunch its traditional Corned Beef range in the Middle East with a new visual identity that will be used in all its international markets.

Bordon is developing twenty new varieties over the next three years for the Middle East product portfolio that serves the regional preferences and complies with Islamic requirements.

Bordon said it has also started color-coding its products like now the Corned Beef traditional product comes with the purple border, while the silver border wrapper indicates low salt content and the blue border is for low fat content.

Furthermore, the blue label cans are given either a purple, gold or orange border to identify the protein type like beef, chicken and turkey, or respectively.

The company has started exporting the Fiambre, the Luncheon Meat or “cutting meat” in Brazil, which is widely used abroad to make snacks and aperitifs.

JBS owns a portfolio of brands including Friboi, Moy Park, Pilgrim’s Pride, Primo, Seara, Swift, Gold’n Plump and others, serving more than 350,000 customers of over 150 nationalities worldwide.

Friboi prepared foods executive manager André Amorem said: “We have consulted with clients in six Middle Eastern countries, which are our main export destinations, and they all mentioned that the brand’s visuals were a strong point.

We then took steps to modernize the logo and labeling, keeping the main elements consumers identify with while highlighting the brand’s attributes, such as the higher protein content. With all these new options, we expect to triple our production volumes by 2021.”

Along with new product portfolio, Bordon is also introducing new sausages, meatballs and new Corned Beef flavors for the Middle East.

The company said that its new expansion has been supported by an agency in Dubai, and has made a big contribution to understand and communicate with the consumers on the Arabic market.

The company says that by 2019, it will appoint a manager for prepared foods sales at its commercial office in the city. The new managers are expected to develop new product categories and sales channels in the Middle East.

In January 2019, company’s new products have gone into production and are expected to reach retail market in a number of countries, including the Arab Emirates, Lebanon, Egypt, Jordan and Egypt, in February and March.