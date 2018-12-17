Widely credited with the creation of the small batch movement, Booker’s 30th Anniversary Bourbon celebrates not only the mark Noe left on the Beam family of brands, but the impact he had on the whiskey industry as a whole.

Released in extremely limited quantities, Booker’s 30 th Anniversary Bourbon features a mingling of uncut, unfiltered 1 9-year-old and 16-year-old Kentucky Straight Bourbon whiskies, which together present robust flavor with the brand’s signature notes of vanilla that Noe preferred in his namesake whiskey. Bottled at 125.8 proof, these barrels were aged specifically with Booker’s legacy in mind under the watchful eye of 7 th Generation Master Distiller and Booker’s son, Fred Noe.

Fred Noe said: “It’s a great honor to release Booker’s 30th Anniversary in commemoration of my Dad and the path he paved when he introduced the world to Booker’s Bourbon.

“When we first started talking about an anniversary batch, I knew it would have to be something special, and during my final tasting of this extra aged liquid, I knew Dad would have been pleased. I’m proud to carry on his legacy every day and to share this special release in honor of the damn fine whiskey he created 30 years ago.”

In the late 1980’s, Booker Noe set out to create his version of the perfect whiskey – one that offered a full-bodied taste profile, aged between six and eight years, bottled at its natural proof with robust flavors of vanilla. What started as a personal, holiday gift that Booker would share with close family and friends turned into one of the industry’s most influential super premium bourbons. To this day, Booker’s Bourbon is considered by many, the industry’s first small batch bourbon which contributed to the bourbon movement our industry still enjoys today.

A robust and powerful bourbon, Booker’s 30th Anniversary is itself a reflection of Booker, the man. His legacy is also honored in the details of the packaging. Each bottle of Booker’s 30th Anniversary is topped with a special silver wax then packaged beautifully in a box made of reclaimed wood from the very rackhouses where Booker once walked as he selected his personal batches of Booker’s Bourbon.

Like all Booker’s releases, Fred Noe carefully watched over and selected the barrels for this release, which is presented with the following characteristics:

Proof : 125.8

: 125.8 Age: 70% 9 year-old-whiskey, 30% 16-year-old whiskey

70% 9 year-old-whiskey, 30% 16-year-old whiskey Tasting Notes: The taste profile of this bourbon is lighter than most batches of Booker’s, with a quick, dry finish that does not overpower your palate, and offers robust notes of vanilla and oak from the mingling of whiskies present in this release.

The taste profile of this bourbon is lighter than most batches of Booker’s, with a quick, dry finish that does not overpower your palate, and offers robust notes of vanilla and oak from the mingling of whiskies present in this release. Sipping Suggestions: Booker’s 30th Anniversary is best enjoyed neat, over ice or with a few drops of water.

Booker’s 30th Anniversary Bourbon is now available nationwide in extremely limited quantities with a Suggested Retail Price of $199.99 for a 750 mL bottle.

Along with the limited release of Booker’s 30th Anniversary, four Booker’s batches were also released throughout 2018 as part of the annual batch collection, with each release named in tribute to the people, places and pastimes that were important to Booker. The 2018 collection included Batch 2018-01, “Kathleen’s Batch,” Batch 2018-02 “Backyard BBQ;” Batch 2018-03, “Kentucky Chew™;” and most recently, Batch 2018-04, “Kitchen Table.”

Source: Company Press Release.