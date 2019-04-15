London-based food company BOL has partnered with The Label Makers, a label manufacturer based in Bradford, UK, to redesign the packaging of its soup, salad and veg pot range.

BOL is engaged in providing a 100% plant-based products for the food-to-go market, complemented by a modern packaging design, with the fresh produce inside, intended to exploit the transparency of the containers.

The vegan food company has previously used flexo-printed labels and now, has moved to digital with labels produced on The Label Makers’ Durst Tau 330 RSC UV inkjet press.

The Durst RSC digital press offers a range of advantages including a 98% match to Pantone colors, high definition of process imagery and a higher opacity with the white ink than the previous flexo label.

The company aims to have flexibility to alter the design during the process, without causing delay or significant additional costs. Traditional printing methods require a new set of plates for every design change, where the issue is mitigated using the new digital printing.

BOL design manager Beth Fenton said: “The Label Makers are truly pioneering in the printing industry with techniques available nowhere else in the UK. As a start-up we wanted the flexibility to quickly change our branding and to be able to adapt to our growing volumes – The Label Makers were the perfect partner for us to achieve this.

“They’re innovative and forward thinking, and use their expertise in the field to come up with ways to achieve any new results that we’d like. We plan to continue working with them due to the great results they produce and wonderful customer service.”

The company said that the printed inks passed a rigorous testing procedure at a third-party packing company under extreme hot and cold temperatures.

The Durst Tau 330 RSC E UV inkjet label printing system is designed for industrial production of labels with a print width of 330mm and a printing speed of up to 78 running meters per minute.

The RSC technology in the press offers a native resolution of 1,200×1,200dpi combined with smallest drop size of 2 pl, to provide photo-like print quality.

The printer is equipped with eight colors (CMYK + W + OVG) for the newly developed, highly pigmented Durst Tau inks, and produces near-flexo print quality.