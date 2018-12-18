London-based Brewery Bohem has added two more beer types (Czech-style lagers) to its canned range, following increase in its beers listings.

Victoria Session Pils, an extremely quaffable 4.2% session Pils with a sweet butterscotch and floral aroma. Flavour has a little grapefruit and a touch of sweetness, as well as notes of fresh baked bread, and a building bitterness on the dry, subtly spicy finish. RRP £3.65.

Henry Honey Lager, a 6.6% Honey lager brewed with specially imported honey from a small family farm in Borsice, South Moravia. Subtle, sophisticated sweetness, that sits calmly in the background, complemented by a warming heat from this deceptively full-bodied strong beer. RRP £4.90.

The addition brings the range of canned lagers available from Bohem Brewery to six. Through its distribution partnership with the UK’s leading beer wholesaler The BottleShop, the brewery is increasing its listings, with the beers now available from specialist retailers Caps and Taps, Hops Burns & Black, Ghost Whale, Beer Shop Hitchen and others.

Bohem Brewery, chief executive Zdenek Kudr said, “We’re delighted that two more of our authentic lagers now available in cans. The combination of keg and can is making our distinctive, genuine lagers more widely available to craft beer enthusiasts.

“There are now more beers than ever on the market that call themselves “lagers”, but our commitment to brewing in the authentic Czech style delivers the genuine article.”

Bohem uses bespoke lager brewing kit manufactured in the Czech Republic, and brews with specialist malts and yeast at low temperatures, to create unfiltered and unpasteurised beers that are lagered for a minimum of five weeks.

Source: Company Pres Release