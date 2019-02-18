BIXOLON Europe, a global leading Mobile, Label and POS printer manufacturer will be encouraging visitors to the BIXOLON stand 9D32 at EuroCIS 2019 by showcasing a range of innovative printing solutions that can easily be upgraded as your system evolves.

From complex omni-channel retail systems to simple pop-up ticketing setups, delivery labelling or kiosk applications BIXOLON’s experience within the Retail, Hospitality and Logistics environments mean that they can provide tailored printing solutions for independent traders through to multi-national corporations.

POS Receipt and Ticketing – Showcasing BIXOLON’s SRP-Q300 3-inch (80mm) Direct Thermal cube desktop printer series offering flexible mPOS receipt and ticket printing. Including the SRP-QE300 entry-level printer with USB and Ethernet connectivity, plus 200mm/sec print speeds and 180dpi print resolution. SRP-Q300H featuring an intelligent hub (B-gate), connecting up to 4 USB peripheral devices (scanner, cash drawer, customer display, RFID reader, scales, etc.) to the host tablet (via Bluetooth) and providing a single charging port. Alongside the standalone SRP-Q300B with built-in battery supporting a 24V Li-ion 2,750mAh rechargeable battery ideal for pop-up stores, queue busting and more. Educating visitors throughout the show, BIXOLON will be demonstrating the SRP-S300 3-inch (80mm) linerless label printer with Taken Sensor™ and eco features ideal for food labelling and more.

Desktop Label Innovation –The SLP-TX420R 4-inch (110mm) label barcode label printer with RFID data encoding functions. The SRP-E770III 4-inch (106mm) economical direct thermal printer. Plus offering a first look at the TX5-40 4-inch (114mm) industrial label printer supporting 203, 300 and 600dpi print resolution which will be launched imminently.

Mobile Receipt and Labelling – BIXOLON will be exhibiting its industry range of 2-inch, 3-inch and 4-inch range of mobile printing solutions including the next generation SPP-R310plus 3-inch (80mm) mobile receipt printer featuring Bluetooth 4.1 and dual-band connectivity. The NEW SPP-L3000, BIXOLON’s first 3-inch (80mm) heavy label mobile printing solution. Alongside the hotly anticipated SPP-L310 3-inch (80mm) label mobile printer for medium volume label printing applications and the SPP-A200 mobile printer equipping with mobile pin-pad.

“EuroCIS is a key European industry event for BIXOLON providing us with the opportunity to network with the key players across a range of industries,” cited John Kim, Marketing Director, BIXOLON Ltd. “BIXOLON will be taking this opportunity to showcase its exciting range of POS, Mobile and Label printing solutions, echoing its ongoing dedication to provide a comprehensive range of printing applications adaptable for any budget or market.”

BIXOLON will host a range of technology hardware and software partners, including plastic card printing from IDP, Retail POS printing application from Lundi Matin, Mobile Payment Solution from SumUp and a Fiscal solution from The Factory HKA on its stand throughout the show.

“BIXOLON has built up strong relationships with a range of organisations from all types of industries across Europe,” explains Charlie Kim, Managing Director. “EuroCIS provides BIXOLON the platform to showcase these ongoing partnership successes while demonstrating the flexibility of its solutions in the progressive technological marketplace.”

Source: Company Press Release.