Bixolon Europe, a subsidiary of global mobile, label and POS printer manufacturer Bixolon, has introduced new thermal transfer industrial desktop label printer, XT5-40, in the European market.

The new XT5-40 label printer has been designed for high volume printing applications for customers in logistics, manufacturing and warehouse industries. With its flexible media guide, the printer will offer various media widths up to four inches.

The XT5-40 printer is available as XT5-40 (203dpi), XT5-43 (300dpi) & XT5-46 (600dpi) print resolution media options.

The printer’s standard model (XT5-40) has data processing and print speeds of up to 14ips (356mm/sec) and is capable of producing high quality text, graphics and 1D/2D barcodes with a 512MB SDRAM, 512MB Flash memory, the firm said.

Bixolon Europe managing director Charlie Kim said: “The XT5-40 mark’s BIXOLON’s first ingress into the industrial desktop label printing market.

“Understanding the requirements of heavy duty label printing in the Warehouse, Manufacturing Logistics environments has enabled BIXOLON to develop a feature rich industrial printer fit for purpose supported by an industry leading 2 year warranty as standard.”

Compatible with programming languages, including SLCS, BPL-Z, BPL-E and BPL-D, the label printer features optional built-in Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Parallel, USB, Serial, Ethernet and two USB Host interfaces options.

The printer also includes Printer Twin Function, which allows for easy copy the printer’s settings and to other printer via USB storage, as well as an option of a customized stand-alone functionality to take input from barcode scanners and other peripherals eliminating the need for PC or network connection.

The printer supports a space saving design with a double folding door as well as a media roll diameter up to 203mm, ribbon length up to 450mm and adjustable print head pressure.

Bixolon said that the intuitive design of the printer allows for easy maintenance of the roller and printhead, while the interchangeable Auto-Cutter, Peeler, Rewinder, or Rewinder + Peeler provide users to upgrade the printer to meet their requirements.

Bixolon offers a range of POS receipt, label and mobile printer technologies for the retail, hospitality, healthcare, banking, logistics markets among others.