Biopac UK, a company that supplies foodservice disposables, has introduced new Art Series coffee cup range.

The new commercial and compostable Art Series cups feature designs from 12 UK artists.

Biopac UK has developed the new range in collaboration with Australia-based sustainable packaging company BioPak. The partnership will also work on multiple new innovations and products.

According to Biopac UK, the Art Series, which profile emerging local artists and their unique artworks that explore themes relating to the natural environment and sustainability, has been successful across Australia and New Zealand.

The UK Art Series features designs by local UK artists, including the Blue Flower design by Tom Askew.

Tom said: “It’s an exciting opportunity to be part of a project which is looking to make a difference to the environment, especially when nature is such a big inspiration to me and my illustration work.”

The cups are produced using sustainably sourced paper lined with Ingeo bioplastic, which is made from plants.

The paper hot cups, which can be commercially composted, have been designed as part of the circular economy. Bioplastic will help reduce carbon emissions by 75%, said Biopac UK.

Biopac UK technical director Mark Brigden said: “These art series cups are just the beginning of a string of compostable packaging innovations we have in store for businesses and consumers who, like us, want to preserve and protect the environment for current and future generations.”

With a mix of three different artists per size, the UK Art Series is available in 4oz, 6oz, 8oz, 12oz and 16oz single wall hot cups.

Biopac UK product portfolio comprises hot cups and cold drink cups, takeaway boxes, soup and salad containers, portion pots, deli containers, plates, bowls and trays.

The company also produces sandwich packaging, cake boxes, bags, cutlery, napkins and paper, as well as janitorial products and branded workwear.

In addition, the firm is involved in the designing of bespoke packaging and custom-branded packaging for the catering and foodservice companies.