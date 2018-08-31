Compelo packaging is using cookies

31 Aug 2018
News

BillerudKorsnäs signs graphene packaging LOI with Talga

By Compelo Staff Writer
Australian advanced materials technology company, Talga Resources has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Swedish based multinational packaging company BillerudKorsnäs, over graphene packaging application.

rawpixel-699806-unsplash(1)
Image: Talga and BillerudKorsnäs sign LOI. Photo by rawpixel on Unsplash.

Under the LOI, Talga and BillerudKorsnäs will jointly explore potential benefits of incorporating a Talga graphene (Talphene) product into a BillerudKorsnäs packaging application.

Talga Managing Director Mark Thompson: “Talga is excited to be working with BillerudKorsnäs who are at the forefront of paper and board packaging innovation, sustainability and performance.

We look forward to exploring our graphene product technology toward success of the application”. BillerudKorsnäs’ CTO Magnus Wikström: “Talga’s advanced solutions fit very well with BillerudKorsnäs’ vision of challenging conventional packaging for a sustainable future. We are happy for this collaboration and look forward to jointly explore new possibilities together with the Talga team”.

BillerudKorsnäs provides packaging materials and solutions that challenge conventional packaging for a sustainable future. We are a world-leading provider of primary fibre based packaging materials and have customers in over 100 countries.

Source: Company Press Release

