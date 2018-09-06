BillerudKorsnäs opens MG paper machine at Swedish production unit

Pulp and paper manufacturer BillerudKorsnäs has opened a MG paper machine, which the company claims to be one of the largest in Europe, at its Skärblacka production unit in Sweden.

The SEK1.3bn ($143m) investment included partly upgrading of existing paper machine, as well as development of new machine for machine glazed kraft paper (MG paper).

BillerudKorsnäs will use the new paper machine to produce MG paper, which can be used in various applications ranging from consumer goods to industrial products such as fat-resistant paper for consumer bags and fast food markets, barrier paper for dairy products such as butter packaging and paper for sealing medical disposable items.

The project is part of BillerudKorsnäs venture to develop a world class MG center in Skärblacka, which is located outside of Norrköping.

The investment will help BillerudKorsnäs to expand its product mix, and enhance the supplying capacity of kraft paper for packaging purposes.

BillerudKorsnäs president and CEO Petra Einarsson said: “It is with great joy and pride that we today have opened one of Europe’s largest and most efficient MG machines.

“With this effort, we have strengthened our position as world leader in MG paper and also laid a solid foundation for further development of our product mix and offering.”

Skärblacka production unit has a production capacity of 460,000 tons per annum, including 180,000 tons of MG paper

Skärblacka production unit is engaged in the production of white machine glazed kraft paper, brown sack paper and fluting.

The white machine glazed kraft paper can be used in various applications, including medical packaging, bread bags, margarine and butter paper, steel interleaving, as well as release liner for hygiene products

The brown sack paper will be used by the construction industry for cement bags, as well as for packaging of food products such as sugar and flour. In addition, the fluting is included in corrugated board for industrial and food packaging applications.

Skärblacka facility also includes two laboratories, which are specialized in developing packaging for food and medical products.