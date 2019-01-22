Beverage giant Coca-Cola has announced new global vision to help collect and recycle a bottle for everyone its sells by 2030.

The new packaging vision for a world without waste is supported by a multi-year investment, which includes ongoing work of turning packaging into 100% recyclable.

Coca-Cola president and CEO James Quincey said: “The world has a packaging problem – and, like all companies, we have a responsibility to help solve it.

“Through our World Without Waste vision, we are investing in our planet and our packaging to help make this problem a thing of the past.”

Coca-Cola, along with its bottling partners, has announced various goals to support the initiative.

The company is supporting collection of packaging across the industry, including bottles and cans from other companies, and the firm’s system is prepared to work with local communities, industry partners, customers and consumers to deal with issues such as packaging litter and marine debris.

Coca-Cola is also focusing on building better bottles through the development of plant-based resins and decreasing the amount of plastic in each container.

Coca-Cola system intends to produce bottles with an average of 50% recycled content by 2030, enabling to set a new global standard for beverage packaging.

World without waste is the next step in the firm’s ongoing sustainability efforts, and it already helped to achieve the water replenishment goal in 2015, which is five years ahead of expectations.

Quincey further added: “Companies like ours must be leaders. Consumers around the world care about our planet, and they want and expect companies to take action. That’s exactly what we’re going to do, and we invite others to join us on this critical journey.”

To achieve its sustainable goals, Coca-Cola is working various global partners such as Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s New Plastics Economy initiative and The Ocean Conservancy/Trash Free Seas Alliance and World Wildlife Fund.

Coca-Cola will also work with new partners at the regional and local level, as well as crucial customers to help increase recycling of packaging.

Coca-Cola markets more than 500 brands in over 200 countries. The firm’s products include AdeS soy-based beverages, Ayataka green tea, Dasani waters, Del Valle juices and nectars, Fanta, Georgia coffee, Gold Peak teas and coffees, Honest Tea, Minute Maid juices, Powerade sports drinks, Simply juices, smartwater, Sprite, vitaminwater, and Zico coconut water.