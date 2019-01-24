Beumer Group, a manufacturer of intralogistics systems for conveying, loading, palletising, packaging, sortation, and distribution, is set to unveil secure packaging solutions

Beumer said it will exhibit its expertise as a system provider for complete high-capacity packaging lines at POWTECH 2019 in Nuremberg from April 9 to 11, hall 1, booth 627.

Depending on the operating conditions, handling methods and the intended use, the properties of powders and bulk material may entirely change, whether it is (petro) chemical product or building material.

The flow behavior influences on how to optimally design the conveying, filling, palletizing and packaging systems. Beumer claims that they design, construct and install systems that are customized in detail to industry-specific requirements.

The Beumer fillpac R filling machine has been designed to fill bulk material from the building materials industry and other industrial pulverized goods into different bag sizes and types.

The machine is capable of handling valve bottom and flat valve bags in an efficient and gentle way and with the required throughput.

The company claims that regardless of the structure of the materials form very fine to very coarse, the Beumer bag placer and the ream magazine supply the rotary filling machine with empty bags to deliver the high throughput.

For use in chemical and petrochemical industries, Beumer fillpac FFS serves as the effective form fill seal system. The machine forms bags from a pre-manufactured tubular PE film and fills them with the product.

The company provides customers with an option to select the optimal machine performance class from their product family depending on their requirements.

Depending on the packaged items, the company offers different palletizing solutions. Beumer paletpac is incorporated into packaging lines to process sensitive and products with special flow characteristics in a gentle and efficient manner.

Depending on the product requirements, these palletisers can be equipped with a clamp-type or twin-belt turning device which turns the filled bags quickly into the required position for stacking, ensuring their dimensional stability without any deformations.

The company offers Beumer robotpac, its space-saving articulated robot to palletise products for the (petro) chemical industries, which are filled in special bags, barrels, canisters, cartons or buckets.

Depending on the packaged items, they equip the robot with the appropriate gripping tools which can be easily and automatically changed, if the packaged items change.

Beumer stretch hood covers the palletized goods with a highly stretchable film for the protection and reliably of the merchandise against sunlight, dirt and humidity.