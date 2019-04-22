Berry Global Group has unveiled its sustainability strategy, Impact 2025, to further increase the positive impact through its products, performance and partners.

By 2025, Berry Global intends to enhance its broader sustainability efforts by focusing on three areas such as products, performance, and partners.

To minimize product impacts, the company plans to optimize design to produce lightweight products, as well as reusable, recyclable and compostable packaging.

Berry Global will also focus on sustainable sourcing, including increase of recycled content and support the development of renewable materials.

For improvement of performance, the company intends to minimize operational impacts, including reduction of greenhouse gas emissions by 25% by 2025 versus the company’s 2016 baseline.

Berry is also planning to reduce landfill waste by 5% per year, as well as reduce energy and water consumption by 1% per year

The company intends to prevent resin loss through operation clean sweep (OCS) and implement OCS at acquisition sites within the first year

Berry is also planning to maximize positive impacts by involving partners on major issues such as end plastic waste and limit global warming.

The company will expand and modernize waste infrastructure to increase recovery and prevent loss of plastic into the environment, as well as engage the plastics industry on OCS

For limitation of global warming, Berry will increase renewable energy, expand the use of plastic in place of alternative materials and promote science-based targets.

In August 2018, Berry Global acquired US-based packaging products maker manufacturer Laddawn for an undisclosed sum.

Based in Devens of Massachusetts, Laddawn is engaged in the manufacturing of blown polyethylene bags and films.

The product portfolio of the company includes poly bags, reclosable bags, tubing and sleeves, film and sheeting, and mailers and accessories, as well as custom products.

Based in Evansville of Indiana, Berry Global provides a range of non-woven, flexible, and rigid products for consumer and industrial end markets. The company reported $7.9bn of sales in fiscal 2018.