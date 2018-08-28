Berry Global Group has acquired US-based packaging products maker manufacturer Laddawn for an undisclosed sum.

Based in Devens of Massachusetts, Laddawn is engaged in the manufacturing of blown polyethylene bags and films.

The company’s product portfolio is comprised of poly bags, reclosable bags, tubing and sleeves, film and sheeting, and mailers and accessories, as well as custom products.

With around 380 employees, the company operates five manufacturing sites in the US.

The company, which has its own e-commerce sales platform, reported more than $145m of net sales for the year ended 31 July this year.

Berry Global Group chairman and CEO Tom Salmon said: “We are extremely excited with what Laddawn’s proven web and mobile sales platforms will bring to our Engineered Materials portfolio, as well as, the possibility to expand these platforms to include other Berry products.

“We believe Laddawn’s highly-technical online capabilities will support immediate growth, via this e-Commerce platform, to assist in quicker customer response times and small order fulfillments for the faster growing small and medium sized customer base.

“The combined Laddawn and Berry custom film product portfolio will provide a vast range of product offerings to thousands of valued customers further strengthening our core films business.”

In February this year, Berry Global has acquired Clopay Plastic Products from Griffon for $475m.

Clopay, which provides printed breathable films, is also involved in the development of elastic films and laminates for use in applications such as hygiene, healthcare, construction and industrial protective apparel.

The company also produces a range of mono and multi-layer films and laminates suitable for different applications.

In 2016, Berry also acquired AEP Industries, a North American manufacturer of flexible plastic packaging films, for $765m including debt.

Based in Evansville of Indiana, Berry Global supplies a range of advanced non-woven, flexible, and rigid products for consumer and industrial end markets. The firm has reported $7.1bn of sales in fiscal year of 2017.