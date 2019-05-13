Bernholz Packaging has invested in Koenig & Bauer’s (KBA) Rapida 106 eight-color press with twin coaters in a bid to enhance its production capabilities.

Installed at the facility in the North German town of Bad Salzuflen, Rapida 106 press is integrated with the inline inspection system QualiTronic PDF HighRes.

The inspection system allows monitoring quality to a standard that is generally required by suppliers of pharmaceuticals and similarly quality-critical products.

QualiTronic PDF HighRes enables to compare every printed sheet against a reference generated from the pre-press PDF. Later, the production monitoring is effected at resolutions up to 290 dpi at maximum printing speed.

It also helps to detect errors in a 6pt Arial font, and each sheet will be marked with a unique code when it leaves the feeder to enable flawed sheets or blanks to be sorted out before or during the further processing.

The number imprinted by the Sheet Ident inkjet system is entered in an error report, if an error is detected. It will help identify the flawed sheets or blanks for removal before the transfer to post-press.

Bernholz Packaging managing director Mark Hoffmann said: “With a six-colour press, we would simply be too limited in our options.”

The substrate flexibility of Rapida press helps Bernholz in the production of both folding cartons and labels.

Rapida 106 press can be used with primer and UV to produce matt-gloss effects, as well as soft-touch, sand texture and metallic effects.

The new Rapida 106 has also been installed with DuraPrint rollers from Sauer, helping to quickly bring the press into color.

According to the company, better cleaning results are achieved with shorter washing programs and the intervals between individual washing cycles can be extended.

Bernholz is a major producer of cigarette packaging, in which spot colors dominate alongside the standard four-color set for the illustrations needed by current legislation.

The company also provides packaging solutions to the premium segment of the confectionery industry. Bernholz had also purchased advanced die-cutting machinery in 2016 for optimized operations.