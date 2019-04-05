Berlin Packaging has acquired France-based packaging supplier, Verrerie Calvet, for an undisclosed sum.

Based in Aimargues, Verrerie Calvet supplies packaging solutions for products such as wine, spirits, olive oil, and gourmet seasonings, marinades and sauces.

The firm produces glass bottles and jars, in addition to a range of metal containers, closures, and specialty boxes and bags for transporting and shipping wine and oil.

Verrerie Calvet also provides glass customization and decoration, including an in-house screen-printing service.

Berlin said that Verrerie Calvet worked with over 1,700 companies in France and across Europe in 2018.

Berlin Packaging chairman and CEO Andrew Berlin said: “Berlin Packaging has enjoyed tremendous growth in North America and Europe.

“As we move forward, I see so many opportunities to continue our natural growth and also to acquire the best companies in the packaging space. Verrerie Calvet will be another avenue for us to create jobs, as we have done already around the world.”

Berlin Packaging supplies rigid packaging products and services to customers across all sectors. In Europe, Berlin Packaging carries out operations through its Bruni Glass division.

With headquarters in Milan, Italy, Bruni Glass division has locations and warehouses across Italy, France, and Spain. Berlin Packaging’s Bruni Erben division has locations and warehouses in England, Scotland, and South Africa.

Berlin will incorporate Verrerie Calvet into its Bruni Glass organization, and conduct operations in collaboration with Bruni Glass’ team in France, which has offices outside Nice and two warehouses.

Verrerie Calvet’s complete product lines will now be available to customers of Berlin Packaging, Bruni Glass, and Bruni Erben.

Verrerie Calvet customers can also access all the products and services offered by Berlin Packaging and Bruni, including an array of glass packaging and innovation centers located on two continents.

Bruni Glass managing director Paolo Recrosio said: “Joining with Verrerie Calvet strengthens our enterprise in France and across Europe.

“The team is talented, and the product and service offerings are excellent. Our operations in France have grown at double-digit rates every year and now I expect even better things for our future together.”