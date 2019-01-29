Ben & Jerry's, a US-based producer of ice cream, frozen yogurt, and sorbet products, has announced plans to eliminate single-use plastic in its Scoop Shops across the world.

As part of its first step to avoid single-use plastic, Ben & Jerry’s is set to eliminate the use of plastic straws and spoons in its more than 600 Scoop Shops worldwide.

By the end of 2020, Ben & Jerry’s is also planning to eliminate the use of plastic cups and lids for ice cream.

Ben & Jerry’s global sustainability manager Jenna Evans said that Ben & Jerry’s Scoop Shops currently hand out 2.5 million plastic straws and 30 million plastic spoons per year.

Vermont Public Interest Research Group executive director Paul Burns said: “Across the globe, discarded plastics are choking our environment and threatening wildlife. The only solution is to stop using them.

“That’s why Ben & Jerry’s plan to move away from single-use plastics is exactly the kind of leadership we need. We urge other businesses to follow Ben & Jerry’s example and kick the plastics habit.”

Ben & Jerry’s is already implementing various measures to eliminate single-use plastic in its Scoop Shops, including providing plastic straws to customers on request from August 2018.

Scoop Shops will complete the transition to wooden spoons from April this year, and paper straws will be provided on request only.

Ben & Jerry’s is planning to replace plastic cups, plastic-lined cups, and plastic lids with sustainable alternatives by the end of 2020.

Ben & Jerry’s has been using Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) certified paperboard to make pints and tubs since 2009.

Evans further added: “Over the past year, we have begun an intensive effort to find a biodegradable and compostable coating that meets our product quality requirements.”

Ben and Jerry’s sells its products in35 countries through supermarkets, grocery stores, convenience stores, franchise Ben & Jerry’s Scoop Shops, restaurants and other venues.

Ben & Jerry’s, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Unilever, runs its business on a three-part mission statement. It also became a certified B Corp (Benefit Corporation) in 2012.