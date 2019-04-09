Bemis Healthcare Packaging has introduced new seal verification technology, Insura, which can be used in medical device packaging applications.

Insura technology is a real-time and non-destructive visual indicator of seal quality, which is integrated into the sterile barrier system.

The technology will generate blue color under proper seal conditions, including chemistry, heat and intimate contact.

Bemis said that its material science expertise enabled the successful engineering of the new technology platform.

Due to the addition of combinatory chemistry to the packaging substrates, the blue color will be generated during the sealing process.

The blue color intensity is said to correlate to seal strength and also holds capacity to detect defects. Measurement will be taken in real time to check whether the seals are in specification.

The color is reversed through ETO sterilization, enabling to provide no visual difference to the end user.

Bemis Healthcare Packaging marketing manager David Vanden Heuvel said: “Collaborating with our customers and understanding their needs in this quality driven market led us to develop this exciting, game changing technology.”

Bemis Healthcare Packaging, a business unit of Bemis, is specialized in the manufacturing of coextruded, laminated and flexible forming films, foil barrier laminations, pouches, bags, thermoformed trays, lids, heat seal coating and medical grades of paper.

The company has locations in Oshkosh and New London of WI, Mankato of Minnesota, Carolina of Puerto Rico, Suzhou of China and Selangor of Malaysia.

Bemis provides advanced packaging solutions for food, consumer product, healthcare, and industrial applications.

Bemis has expertise in polymer chemistry, film extrusion, coating and laminating, printing, and converting applications.

Based in Neenah of Wisconsin, the company employs around 16,500 individuals across the globe and generated net sales of $4bn in 2017.

In 2018, Amcor has agreed to acquire flexible and rigid plastic packaging solutions provider Bemis in an all-stock transaction worth $6.8bn.

The combined firm will play a crucial role in consumer packaging segment, in addition to providing significant value for shareholders, customers and employees.