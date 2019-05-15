Glass bottles and jars manufacturer Beatson Clark has produced new clear pharmaceutical bottle for Louise Avery (LA) Brewery's range of kombucha fermented teas.

Beatson Clark said that the founder of LA Breweries, Louise Avery has started making kombucha fermented tea in her kitchen in Hackney since six years and sold it through cafés in her neighborhood.

Following Louise’s search for a new bottle for LA Brewery’s range of kombucha fermented teas, Beatson Clark, along with Rawlings was selected to supply the glass bottle packaging with a distinctive design that makes her teas stand out from the increasing competition.

Through glass packaging specialists Rawlings, Beatson Clark would supply a 300ml white flint Alpha Sirop bottle from its apothecary range.

Louise said: “I have been dealing with Rawlings since 2016 and was confident in their ability as a packaging specialist to find the right bottle for my brand. Their consultative approach means they took the time to understand my business and were able to present bottles from multiple sources that would help differentiate our packaging and maximize shelf appeal.

“One of the bottles they advised on was the Alpha Sirop from Beatson Clark’s range. It’s a higher end bottle which achieves that mix of being slightly medicinal and also rather grown up. Most standard soft drinks bottles have a long neck, but with this bottle the short neck takes you into a different space.”

Beatson Clark said that its apothecary range includes Winchesters, Tablet bottles and jars, Alpha Sirops and Sloping Shoulder Flats with a variety of neck finishes, and most of them are capable of being produced in either white flint or amber glass and several are available from stock.

Beatson Clark marketing manager Charlotte Taylor said: “Our apothecary range of pharmaceutical bottles look great on the shelf and they can give a drinks brand a really distinctive, vintage look. We’re pleased to say that the range is becoming more and more popular with our customers, particularly for artisan spirits such as flavoured gins.

“Customers can even have these bottles embossed with their own name, logo or design, and the resulting bottles will still cost much less than a bespoke container that we’ve designed for them.”