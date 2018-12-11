Tomra Food’s business unit BBC Technologies has expanded its Curo filling system range with the introduction of new Curo-2 compact system for fruits under 40 mm diameter.

Designed to offer packaging flexibility, the new Curo-2 compact system primarily focuses on the blueberry, cherry and snacking tomato markets.

The Curo-2 compact system allows customers to pack small volumes of different grades of fruit simultaneously to supply the produce divided in multiple tiers for supermarkets or compliment existing capacity.

BBC’s new system provided flexibility to switch between different sized packing options such as clamshells, punnets and boxes.

BBC Technologies CEO Geoff Furniss said: “We are seeing a significant shift in the market, with our customers being increasingly required to divide their fruit into multiple tiers and needing to pack different grades of product simultaneously.

‘The Curp-2 provides the solution for packing our customers’ niche products once they have been graded, as well as providing them with additional capacity when needed.”

The company has developed the Curo-2 system to meet the needs of customers such as South Africa-based Blue Mountain Berries.

Via global group BerryWorld, Blue Mountain Berries supplies blueberries to the customers in Europe, South East Asia and Russia.

Recently, the company has installed full turnkey KATO 260 precision grading line to upgrade the automatization of its packing plant. It has also purchase the Curo-2 filling system.

The Curo-2 system is provided with filling stations, and each station features two belts such as bulk feed belt and trickle feed belt.

The bulk feed belt will help enter the majority of the product into the weighing station, while the trickle feed belt adds one additional piece of fruit at a time to achieve the exact weight needed.

Later, the fruit will be deposited into the box, punnet or clamshell, and moved to the next stage of the packing process.

The Curo-2 system holds capacity to pack up to 700kg per hour and is moderate on the produce across the process to ensure quality of the packed fruit.

