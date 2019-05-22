German chemical company BASF has unveiled plans to construct engineering plastics compounding plant and thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) plant in China.

The company intends to build new facilities at its proposed Verbund integrated chemical production site in Zhanjiang.

BASF’s new engineering plastics compounding facility will supply an additional capacity of 60,000 metric tons per annum of the company’s engineering plastics compounds in China by 2022.

The new facility will expand the total BASF capacity of these products in Asia Pacific to 290,000 metric tons per year.

BASF will install automated packaging, high-tech control systems and automated guided vehicles, as part of its comprehensive smart manufacturing concept for the Verbund site.

BASF Greater China president and chairman and Asia Pacific functions president Dr Stephan Kothrade said: “Less than a year after we signed the first MoU, we are delighted to announce the first plants to be established at our smart Verbund site in Zhanjiang.

“The project is moving forward swiftly and customers in southern China will soon benefit from these innovative products to meet their immediate needs.”

The company will also build general facilities for the Zhanjiang Verbund site, in addition to the new facilities.

The firm has created a new wholly-owned subsidiary BASF Integrated Site (Guangdong) to oversee the operations of the new Verbund site.

In July 2018, BASF entered into the first memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Guangdong Provincial Government in Berlin for the Verbund site.

In January 2019, the firm signed a framework agreement to set further details of the plan. BASF said that the Verbund site would be its largest investment, which is estimated up to $10bn (£7.86bn) upon completion.

Once operational, the Verbund site will be the third-largest BASF site, following Ludwigshafen of Germany and Antwerp of Belgium.

BASF’s performance materials division president Raimar Jahn said: “We want to improve our support for customers in the southern China market and around the world. We will do this by establishing the new plants close to growing customer industries, and through improvements in efficiency realized from our smart manufacturing approach.”