BASF has secured a contract from France-based biodegradable plastic producer Lactips to market its water-soluble, bio-based and fully biodegradable material.

The bio-based and biodegradable films can be used for home care, as well as industrial and institutional (I&I) cleaning applications.

BASF care chemicals new business development director Robert Parker said: “Lactips’ solution for films for dishwasher tabs supplements our existing portfolio of sustainable offerings. It allows us to provide our customers with a broad portfolio of bio-degradable products for the home care industry.”

The exclusive contract will support BASF’s strategy to leverage sustainable solutions to enhance business growth.

Lactips is involved in the development of the film material technology based on technical casein procured from excess of milk protein production.

BASF will apply its expertise in network and supply chain from the marketing of this film material.

Lactips solution will help replace polyvinyl alcohol films in home care and I&I applications such as dishwasher tabs.

Lactips CEO Marie-Hélène Gramatikoff said: “Lactips is proud to have its technology marketed by a leading global partner with a strong network.

“We will benefit from BASF’s experience and latest developments in the home care industry.”

With around 122,000 employees, the BASF Group operates in six segments, including chemicals, materials, industrial solutions, surface technologies, nutrition and care and agricultural solutions.

In December this year, BASF announced that it manufactured first products with chemically recycled plastics, as part of its ChemCycling project.

ChemCycling project has been designed to reuse plastic waste such as mixed or uncleaned plastics, which are not currently recycled.

Established in 2014, Lactips designs, develops and sells a water-soluble and biodegradable plastic-free plastic material based on milk protein.

The firm’s pellet, which is completely industrially applicable on all plastic processes, is being launched into the market for fully bio-sourced unit packaging for detergent products.

The new material is food contact and edible, as well as aligned with a sustainable development for the food processing sector.

Lactips is also planning to establish a 2,500m² facility in its region in middle term to increase its capacity to 3,000 tons per and beyond.