Foodservice Packaging Association chief executive Martin Kersh was reacting to today's UK government announcement it will ban single-use plastic straws, stirrers and cotton buds

A ban on single-use plastic is on the way to England – but a packaging industry leader says he is shocked by the way he believes disabled people were “overlooked” in a consultation.

Martin Kersh, chief executive of the Foodservice Packaging Association, said some of the industry groups, businesses and charities that responded to an investigation by the UK government didn’t consider how some items set to be banned have an important use for those with mobility issues.

Earlier today, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) announced plans to ban plastic straws, stirrers and cotton buds from April 2020 – but will allow exemptions for those who need straws for medical reasons.

FPA has some concerns over ban on single-use plastics

Mr Kersh said: “We are pleased the government has recognised those in society who need a plastic straw must be able to enjoy hot and cold drinks away from home, just as the majority of society is able to do without one, and has taken the decision to implement a regime of controlled supply.

“This will also protect the dignity of groups such as the disabled.

“It is shocking to read there are some mentioned in the consultation report who are so blinded by their desire to ban all plastics they would deny the right of these groups to a much-needed plastic straw.

“While pubs and foodservice operators will be able to stock plastic straws under the counter and supply on-demand, we are concerned disabled people will be forced to purchase them from pharmacy wholesalers, a channel they wouldn’t normally use.

“We strongly urge the government to reconsider this, and not to favour one distribution channel over another.

“Foodservice packaging distributors can be fully trusted to supply responsibly. ”

A more complete answer to tackle the issue of recycling and litter is needed

Mr Kersh also urged the government to provide a more “holistic solution” to tackle the issues of recycling and litter, rather than banning single items.

He said: “The big picture requires the implementation of a UK-wide, consistent, on-the-go waste management infrastructure for everything we consume outside the home.

“We are now working with others to define what this system should look like, and welcome all interested parties to work with us to achieve this.”

Environmental charities’ express views on the single-use plastic product ban

Friends of the Earth plastic campaigner Emma Priestland welcomed legislation to cut down on “pointless plastic”.

“But these three items are just a fraction of the single-use plastic nasties that are used for a tiny amount of time before potentially polluting the natural environment for centuries to come,” she said.

“Ultimately, we need producers to take responsibility for the plastic pollution caused by all their products – whether it’s bags, balloons, packets, containers or otherwise.

“This is why we’re campaigning for legislation to cut back on pointless plastic across the board.”

Greenpeace UK’s political campaigner Sam Chetan-Welsh said the new restrictions have “been a long time coming”.

But he added: “The reality is though that these bans only scratch the surface.

“To really tackle the plastic crisis we need bigger, bolder action from this government – including targets to radically reduce the production of single-use plastics and all-inclusive deposit return scheme for drinks containers.”