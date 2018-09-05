Compelo packaging is using cookies

ContinueLearn More
Close
Dismiss
05 Sep 2018
News

Ball Metalpack signs long-term agreement with Newell Brands

By Compelo Staff Writer
Continue reading

Recommended companies

Ball Metalpack has signed an agreement with Newell Brands to manufacture metal lids and rings for their Ball and Kerr brands home canning jars.

HighAcidFoods-Jars-CherriesZucchiniNectarins-lg-150-2
Image: Ball signs manufacturing agreement. Photo: courtesy of PRNewsfoto/Ball Metalpack.

This agreement represents significant ongoing business for the newly formed company.

These products are a valuable addition to the company’s existing portfolio of metal food and aerosol packaging solutions. Production will begin in 2019 at Ball Metalpack’s Ohio facilities in Canton and Columbus.

“This is an incredible opportunity and we’re proud to have reached this agreement with Newell Brands,” said Jim Peterson, CEO Ball Metalpack. “This relationship makes a lot of sense for both businesses. With our extensive expertise in metal forming and coating, and our deep understanding of the food canning process, we look forward to bringing real value to Newell Brands over the coming years.”

Source: Company Press Release

Related News

Related Industry Opinion

Related

HLP Klearfold develops child-resistant packaging for cannabis industry

Popular Trending today

  1. Ball Metalpack signs long-term agreement with Newell Brands
  2. HLP Klearfold develops child-resistant packaging for cannabis industry
  3. PCI opens new storage and distribution facility in US
  4. VerifyMe signs marketing and licensing agreement with Nosco
  5. Smithers Pira announces inaugural packaging for e-commerce conference

Suppliers