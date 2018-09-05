Ball Metalpack signs long-term agreement with Newell Brands

Ball Metalpack has signed an agreement with Newell Brands to manufacture metal lids and rings for their Ball and Kerr brands home canning jars.

This agreement represents significant ongoing business for the newly formed company.

These products are a valuable addition to the company’s existing portfolio of metal food and aerosol packaging solutions. Production will begin in 2019 at Ball Metalpack’s Ohio facilities in Canton and Columbus.

“This is an incredible opportunity and we’re proud to have reached this agreement with Newell Brands,” said Jim Peterson, CEO Ball Metalpack. “This relationship makes a lot of sense for both businesses. With our extensive expertise in metal forming and coating, and our deep understanding of the food canning process, we look forward to bringing real value to Newell Brands over the coming years.”

Source: Company Press Release