Sustainable packaging solutions provider Ball has unveiled a new 360° aerosol can to support its customers to better promote their brand.

The new aerosol can has been developed using Ball’s latest technology, which enables custom shaping, symmetrically or asymmetrically and up to the full circumference of the can.

The company has applied its graphics expertise to provide advanced shape for the can, allowing visually engagement from every angle.

Ball’s new can will facilitate brands to better communicate their story and stand out on the shelf, in addition to reach the brand more closely to the consumers.

The graphics and embossing have been intersected on the can, while the artwork oriented to the recessed area complements the shaping to provide complete details.

Aluminum aerosol cans serve as a better packaging format for personal care and household products through offering the required look and feel expected by the brand owner.

The new aerosol can will help protect the product during transit, and provides multiple advantages compared to other packaging materials such as plastic.

The materials can be collected and recycled when an aluminum aerosol package is empty, making them crucial in the recycling stream.

The company will showcase the new aerosol can at the ADF&PCD exhibition in Paris, France, which will take place from 30 and 31 January.

Ball global innovations director Jason Galley said: “360° brings can design to the next level, as varied shaping is available around the entire circumference of the can. The recessed area goes beyond visual engagement: It also provides ergonomic benefits to the customer.

“The shaped area can be oriented in a way that provides the consumer with grip, a feature that comes in handy with products where slippage is a usability concern.”

Ball offers sustainable packaging solutions for beverage, personal care and household products customers. It also provides aerospace and other technologies and services primarily for the US government.

With net sales of $11bn, Ball and its subsidiaries employ 17,500 people across the globe.