Baker Labels purchases two new ABG Digicon Series 3 finishers

UK-based Baker Self Adhesive Labels has purchased two new ABG Digicon Series 3 finishers to increase capabilities and meet the label printing demands of trade customers.

The Digicon Series 3 systems are modular in design, which A B Graphic International syas are tailored to meet individual requirements and create a clear advantage for any print business.

The Digicons delivered to Baker Labels have a very high specification. More than 1000 Digicon digital finishing equipment machines have been installed globally.

One of the units has two flexo heads, a 50 ton hot foil/embossing unit, two laminating stations, flatbed silkscreen, die-cutting and auto slit knives. Baker Labels said 100% camera inspection is available in both Digicons.

Baker Labels invested more than £650,000 to purchase the equipment. The move follows the 10,000ft² expansion of the company’s facilities in Brentwood.

The expansion offers a total facility of more than 35,000ft² and takes employee numbers to 80.

Baker Labels technical and new product development manager Jamie Godson said the company has been planning the arrival of the two Series 3 Digicons for the last few months.

“Our operators have received training from AB Graphic on site and have been keen to get started on testing and trialling various methods and tools. We intend to push the machine to its limits enabling us to produce the highest quality labels in Bakers customary quick turnaround times. Understanding every aspect of the press is integral to this process,” Godson said.

Baker Labels said trade customers can now request a new sample pack of labels produced and finished at the company.

The un-branded label samples will enable the trade customers to promote sales and offer graphic designers a new level of creative opportunities for product labels.

Baker Labels recently added AVT inspection unit to Nilpeter FB-3 flexo to improve quality control capabilities prior to products shipment to customers.

In June this year, Baker Labels expanded the Print Bureau capabilities with a £40,000 investment in a Roland Inkjet and Matrix Laminator.