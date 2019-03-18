B2B Industrial Packaging has merged with packaging equipment supplier Central Packaging as part its efforts to expand operations.

Based in Lenexa of Kansas, Central Packaging supplies more than 10,000 products to its customers.

Central Packaging provides packaging equipment in the areas of shrink film, stretch film, strapping, tape, cushioning and poly.

B2B Industrial Packaging president Bill Drake said: “Central Packaging owners Mike and Linda Pasley have been friends for many years as members of Packaging Distributors of America.

“ThCentral Packaging has earned their strong reputation for outstanding client service and their client focused sales team really knows their local markets.”

The sales team of Central Packaging is said to fully complement the existing B2B Industrial Packaging sales team.

As per terms of the deal, Central Packaging will hold its Lenexa warehouse and the employees and management team will continue in their same roles.

B2B Industrial Packaging manages the major strapping and fastener tool repair facility in the Midwest, which is used to serve clients from the West Coast to the East Coast. The facility will also now serve clients of Central Packaging.

The merger will help expand the product line to better serve customers in various industries such as construction, manufacturing, distribution, agriculture and others.

B2B said the latest deal is the seventh major merger/acquisition in ten years for the company.

B2B Industrial Packaging earlier mergers or acquisitions include Alpine Packaging of Oregon, Western Metals and Pac Fast of California, as well as Lesker Anasco and Rapid-Pac of Illinois.

Central Packaging founder Mike Pasley said: “Even though Central Packaging was growing revenue and profits quite well, we are increasingly competing against bigger companies across the market.”

“Moving forward, Central Packaging will become part of fast-growing B2B Industrial Packaging which helps us scale the competitiveness of our service with access to new markets and additional talent.”

B2B Industrial Packaging markets a range of packaging equipment and supplies, including steel strapping, stretch film, and fasteners to the clients across the US and Mexico.